In order to understand what has been happening in the Horn of Africa in recent months, it is necessary to start from a simple yet hidden truth. In recent years, tigrayans members, the minority that has held the entire area in check for more than 20 years, have infiltrated, directly or indirectly, many international organisations. Prestigious NGOs such as Amnesty International or Human Right Watch, broadcasters such as the BBC, The Guardian, Al Jazeera, CNN, or even various UN agencies such as the UNHCR, WFP, and WHO have all suffered, despite themselves, from the constant disinformation carried out in a systematic and professional manner by tigrayans infiltrators. Propaganda at every level is creating many problems for the peace process initiated in the area by Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia. In Ethiopia, for example, the local personnel of these organisations are, to a large extent, of tigrayan origin and respond with military discipline to the orders of their elites, who use their considerable resources to exploit the only weapon available to them today, which is propaganda. This situation explains the one-sided media campaign in their favour, which is also supported by internal reports from these agencies, prepared mainly by people of tigrayan origin and linked to the Tigray Liberation Front. The incredible number of Tigreans accepted as Eritrean refugees in Europe and the United States who now use their refugee status to support the disinformation media campaign against the Abiy government is the result of this infiltration strategy prepared and supported by the central committee of the Tplf over the past 20 years.

This was in anticipation of a war to destabilise Ethiopia and subject it to the rule of the sovereignist ideology that aimed at the birth of Greater Tigray. The other Ethiopian ethnic groups consider Tigray’s chauvinism to be on a par with Nazism and accuse the Tplf of starting a war with the sole aim of exterminating the opposing ethnic groups, contemptuously branded as inferior. A war, the one prodigiously brought by tigrayans, fought with the unwitting support of the West deceived by a media campaign designed to pass instead the tigrayans as victims of an ongoing extermination. Thus the massacres perpetrated by the Tigrinya militia are being passed off as Amhara, Oromo crimes or as massacres perpetrated by Ethiopian army troops or, as has been attempted in the past, Eritrean army troops. These days there are reports of Tigray troops collecting and transporting their war dead to areas of Tigray under their control and burying them in selected sites with the aim of making them appear as victims of massacres by the Ethiopian or Eritrean army. Independent witnesses certify that false testimonies in Tigray and Sudan are paid to refugees who are often desperate and ready to say anything to make ends meet. The script of a supposed massacre in Humera’ is currently being worked on. But the massacres and violence committed by the TPLF and denounced by the Ethiopian government in the Afar and Amhara regions in recent weeks, affecting innocent women and children, must be severely punished. No one understands the failure of international organisations to report these Tigrinya horrors.

The huge sums embezzled by the TPLF from the coffers of the central state in 20 years of managing power also serve this purpose unfortunately. The terrorist nature of the actions carried out or managed directly or indirectly by the TPLF since they lost the elections and the leadership of the Ethiopian government cannot be disputed. Unfortunately, their subversive and criminal plan to destroy Ethiopia and destabilise the entire Horn of Africa continues with the sometimes tacit and sometimes overt support of the West and with the help of the tigrayans who have infiltrated Europe, the United States and the Ethiopian federal administration over the years. The list of infiltrators in the hands of the Ethiopian authorities is long and, according to those who have seen it, impressive. Apart from the Director General of the WHO, who is the best known and most visible, there are hundreds of tigrayans related to EU and US officials, or ambassadors of various Western countries, international organisations, NGOs, etc.

In fact anyone who cares can do some research to verify this fact. Most of the links between Tigrinya and the various international organisations are obvious and largely known. In the face of such a perverse situation, with the reality of history and facts constantly attacked by obviously false propaganda narratives, a public mobilisation was needed, which the President of the Ethiopian Republic and Nobel Peace Prize winner Abiy Ahmed attempted to have by launching an appeal to the nation of rare intensity. Abiy said: £Ethiopia has a millenary history and its ethnic groups, the Oromo and Amhara, have the tools, the numbers and the strength to resist and repel the destabilising actions of the tigrayans”.

Abiy asked his people to stay united and cohesive, not to give in to provocations and to react to this umpteenth Tigrinya attack with the strength that in a few months has led Ethiopia to sign peace agreements with Eritrea and Somalia and to start a peace process that will bring prosperity and development to the entire Horn of Africa. Abiy’s appeal does not seem to have fallen on deaf ears. From Addis Ababa there is news of a growing rebellion by the deepest soul of the country, which no longer accepts the idea of continuing to be destabilised by a minority that for more than 20 years has only looked after its own interests to the detriment of the entire Horn of Africa. However, the clash has only just begun, and it is a safe bet that the disinformation will continue, and that the politically defeated tigrayans will continue to plot their agenda.